Russia withdraws several troop convoys from Crimea

About 10 convoys of Russian troops left Crimea on Thursday after completing drills there, the RIA news agency quoted Russia's defense ministry as saying.

It did not say where the convoys relocated. Russia said this week some of its units had completed exercises in areas adjacent to Ukraine and were returning to their bases.

