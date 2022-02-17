Russia expels deputy US ambassador, Washington to respond - RIA

Russia has expelled deputy US ambassador Bartle Gorman and Washington will respond to the move, the RIA news agency cited the US embassy in Moscow as saying on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear what justification Moscow gave for the expulsion.

