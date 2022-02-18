Ukraine rebels accuse government of fresh mortar attacks

Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern province of Luhansk accused government forces on Friday of two more mortar attacks, the Interfax news agency said, after a flare-up in the region further fueled tension between Russia and the West.

Kyiv and the rebels accused each other of stepping up artillery and mortar fire along the line of contact on Thursday, while the Kremlin said it was "deeply concerned" by the escalation.

