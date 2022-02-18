Russia says new convoy of tanks, armored vehicles to return to base

Russia is preparing for a convoy of tanks and armored vehicles to return to base in its western military district after they took part in exercises, Interfax news agency cited the defense ministry as saying on Friday.

Russian military movements are being watched closely after Moscow said it had started pulling back some troops from areas near Ukraine. Kyiv and the West have disputed the assertion, saying some units and equipment appeared to be replaced by others.

