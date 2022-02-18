Ukraine crisis: Lapid talks with Moldova for evacuating Jews, Israelis

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke with his counterpart in Moldova, Nicu Popescu, about Moldovan assistance in rescuing Israelis and Jews from Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions between it and Russia, Lapid tweeted Friday.

The foreign minister reiterated his calls for Israelis to evacuate from Ukraine as fears of a possible Russian invasion continue.

"Every effort must be made for Israelis to understand that late rescue can be complicated and dangerous," he tweeted. "There is no need to take unnecessary risks."

This is a developing story.