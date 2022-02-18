The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine crisis: Lapid talks with Moldova for evacuating Jews, Israelis

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 18, 2022 10:33

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke with his counterpart in Moldova, Nicu Popescu, about Moldovan assistance in rescuing Israelis and Jews from Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions between it and Russia, Lapid tweeted Friday.

The foreign minister reiterated his calls for Israelis to evacuate from Ukraine as fears of a possible Russian invasion continue. 

"Every effort must be made for Israelis to understand that late rescue can be complicated and dangerous," he tweeted. "There is no need to take unnecessary risks."

This is a developing story.



Tags Yair Lapid Headline
COVID-19 in Israel: 15,297 new cases, 827 serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2022 10:53 AM
Ukraine estimates probability of major escalation with Russia as low
By REUTERS
02/18/2022 10:52 AM
Russia, US defense chiefs to speak by phone on Friday
By REUTERS
02/18/2022 09:54 AM
Beit Shemesh resident arrested for sexual offenses against minor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2022 09:32 AM
Russia says new convoy of tanks, armored vehicles to return to base
By REUTERS
02/18/2022 09:18 AM
Clashes break out between IDF, Palestinians near Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2022 09:06 AM
Russia says it moved 10 bombers from annexed Crimea for drills
By REUTERS
02/18/2022 08:31 AM
Ukraine records 60 ceasefire violations by separatists over 24 hours
By REUTERS
02/18/2022 08:11 AM
Blinken and Lavrov to meet amid rising tensions in Ukraine - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/18/2022 07:48 AM
Ukraine Crisis: Biden to host call with major allies on Friday
By REUTERS
02/18/2022 03:13 AM
US, Saudi Arabia discuss Russian invasion effect on market
By REUTERS
02/18/2022 12:14 AM
Donald Trump, adult children must testify in NY attorney general probe
By REUTERS
02/17/2022 10:07 PM
Kohavi to visit Singapore, will attend airshow for first time
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2022 08:55 PM
UK urges Russia not to recognize breakaway regions as independent
By REUTERS
02/17/2022 08:35 PM
Planning committee stops work on German chancellor's visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2022 07:40 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by