Old guns were stolen from the Golani Museum overnight

A number of old guns were stolen from the Golani museum at Golani junction during the night between Friday and Saturday, the Israel Police said. The guns cannot shoot bullets.

Six suspects in their 20s and 30s from Tuba-Zanghariya near Safed were arrested on Saturday, the police said.

