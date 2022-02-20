The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov starting at midnight

Independent trackers reported that a number of Russian naval vessels entered the Sea of Azov as well on Sunday.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: FEBRUARY 20, 2022 19:50

Updated: FEBRUARY 20, 2022 21:03
A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022 (photo credit: Anastasia Vlasova/Reuters)
A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
(photo credit: Anastasia Vlasova/Reuters)

Russia's Aeronautical Information Center issued a NOTAM (a Notice to Airmen) on Sunday which will close most of the airspace over the Sea of Azov starting at midnight between Sunday and Monday, as the US continued to warn that Russia intends to invade Ukraine.

A number of NOTAMs have also been issued partially closing the airspace over the Black Sea, with some of the NOTAMs having already taken effect and others taking effect later this week.

Independent trackers reported that a number of Russian naval vessels entered the Sea of Azov as well on Sunday.

The NOTAMs come amid heavy fighting in the separatist-held Dunbass region and as CBS News reported on Sunday that the US has intelligence that Russian commanders have been given orders to proceed with an invasion of Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS's Face the Nation as well that the US believes Russia is "moving forward" with plans to invade.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, in an interview with Ukrainian television on Sunday, rejected claims that an invasion was imminent, saying that Russian assault groups had "not yet been formed in any place where they surround Ukraine."

Reznikov added that, in his opinion, "to say that there will be an attack the day after tomorrow is inappropriate." The defense minister stressed that this did not mean, however, that the risks are low or that there is no threat.



