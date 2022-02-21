The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russia to decide on recognizing Ukraine's breakaway regions on Monday - Putin

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 16:28

Updated: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 18:00

President Vladimir Putin said Russia would decide later on Monday whether or not to recognize two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent, considering an appeal from the regions' leaders

He made the remark at the end of a televised meeting of his Security Council in which a series of officials spoke of the deteriorating situation in the two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine.

Russian-backed separatists have been battling Ukrainian government forces in the region since 2014, in a conflict that Kyiv says has cost around 15,000 lives.

Putin said in televised remarks that the threat to Russia would substantially increase if Ukraine were to join NATO. 

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev on Monday said Moscow may have to recognize the independence of two breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine if the situation there does not improve, something he considers unlikely.

Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's security council, told President Vladimir Putin that he believed a majority of Russians would support the two regions' independence, in which he said around 800,000 Russian citizens live.



