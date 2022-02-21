Ukraine crisis: Israeli embassy in Kyiv to move to Lviv

After a situational assessment and on the background on extremely high tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid instructed the Israeli embassy in Kyiv to move to consular offices in Lviv in western Ukraine.

The consular offices in Lviv have been providing Israelis with travel documents already since Thursday and will continue to assist israeli citizens in exiting through Ukraine's land borders.

