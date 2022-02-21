The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine crisis: Israeli embassy in Kyiv to move to Lviv

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 19:19

After a situational assessment and on the background on extremely high tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid instructed the Israeli embassy in Kyiv to move to consular offices in Lviv in western Ukraine. 

The consular offices in Lviv have been providing Israelis with travel documents already since Thursday and will continue to assist israeli citizens in exiting through Ukraine's land borders. 



Tags Ukraine-Israel Headline
Germany's Scholz condemns Putin's threat to recognize Ukraine regions
By REUTERS
02/21/2022 08:13 PM
Saudi-led Yemen coalition says it destroyed drone launched towards Jizan
By REUTERS
02/21/2022 06:57 PM
Biden meets national security team on Russia, Ukraine, official says
By REUTERS
02/21/2022 06:39 PM
Blasts heard in rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine - Reuters witness
By REUTERS
02/21/2022 06:36 PM
Bennett meets with delegation of GOP congressmen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/21/2022 05:43 PM
Russian spy chief Naryshkin accuses US of war propaganda
By REUTERS
02/21/2022 05:29 PM
Prison staff attacked by Palestinian prisoner amid threats of escalation
By TZVI JOFFRE
02/21/2022 03:09 PM
Russia says it killed Ukrainian 'saboteurs' along border - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/21/2022 03:02 PM
Iran sees itself as world's best option for gas supplies - Tasnim
By REUTERS
02/21/2022 12:41 PM
Russian border post hit by artillery - report
By REUTERS
02/21/2022 12:05 PM
Diaspora affairs minister: Israel may go with West on Russia sanctions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/21/2022 09:16 AM
Three dead in warplane crash in Iran's Tabriz - Mehr
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/21/2022 08:08 AM
Biden and Putin accept principle of summit on Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/21/2022 03:07 AM
Dominican Republic begins building border wall with Haiti
By REUTERS
02/21/2022 01:46 AM
New Russian deployments of armored equipment and troops near Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/21/2022 12:37 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by