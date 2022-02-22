The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Meretz MK to become Israel’s highest ranking female Arab diplomat

Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi will be the first Israeli Arab woman to hold such a senior diplomatic position.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: FEBRUARY 22, 2022 16:27

Updated: FEBRUARY 22, 2022 16:33
MK GHAIDA RINAWIE ZOABI attends a Special Committee on Arab Society Affairs meeting, in the Knesset in June (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK GHAIDA RINAWIE ZOABI attends a Special Committee on Arab Society Affairs meeting, in the Knesset in June
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid appointed Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi as Israel’s consul-general to Shanghai.

Zoabi will be the first Israeli Arab woman to hold such a senior diplomatic position.

The appointment also has a political advantage, as moving Zoabi from the Knesset to Shanghai could mean one less rebellious voter in the coalition. Zoabi broke with the coalition last month, casting the decisive vote against legislation to encourage haredim to enlist in the IDF, in protest of the government moving to reinstitute the ban on Palestinians who marrying Israelis from obtaining citizenship

The next candidate on the Meretz list is Kati Piasecki, a member of the Bat Yam city council, who works in HR for a cybersecurity company.

Lapid praised Zoabi as “having rich managerial experience and impressive and varied economic and public experience.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem February 13, 2022. (credit: MENAHEM KAHANA / REUTERS) Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem February 13, 2022. (credit: MENAHEM KAHANA / REUTERS)

“I wish her luck and am certain she will lead the Israeli consulate in Shanghai to new and important achievements,” Lapid argued. “There is no dispute about China’s importance and that of Shanghai, in particular, to the global economy. Our economic relations with China are an important engine of growth for Israel’s economy and we should continue promoting them.”

Zoabi said she is privileged to be the first Israeli Arab woman in such a senior diplomatic role.

“I am glad to have the chance to contribute to the important mission of strengthening economic, trade and culture cooperation with one of Israel’s most significant economic partners in the world,” she added, calling Shanghai “an important nervous center of the global economy.”



Tags Foreign Ministry Knesset Meretz women Shanghai lapid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
5

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by