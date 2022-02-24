Ukraine recalls its Russian charge d'affaires, evacuates embassy

Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Thursday it had recalled its charge d'affaires in Russia for consultations and begun evacuating its embassy in Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had said earlier Kyiv had cut diplomatic ties with Russia after Moscow launched a major offensive earlier on Thursday.

