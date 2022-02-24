The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Biden presented with options for cyberattacks against Russia - report

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2022 20:01

US President Joe Biden has been presented with a menu of options to carry out cyberattacks to disrupt Russia's ability to sustain its military operations in Ukraine, NBC News reported on Thursday, citing four people familiar with the deliberations.

NBC News reported that the options presented to Biden include disrupting internet connectivity across Russia, shutting off electric power, and tampering with railroad switches to hamper Russia's ability to re-supply its forces.

No final decisions have yet been made, according to the report.

Some 100,000 Ukrainians have left their homes - UN
By REUTERS
02/24/2022 09:26 PM
JFNA condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2022 08:06 PM
Demonstrators in Tel Aviv arrested for spray painting Russian embassy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2022 07:13 PM
Iranian 'MuddyWater' actors conducting malicious cyber operations - FBI
By REUTERS
02/24/2022 06:31 PM
Air raid sirens sound in Kiev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2022 03:18 PM
Czech Republic to shut two Russian consulates, recall ambassadors
By REUTERS
02/24/2022 03:12 PM
Ukrainian military plane shot down, five killed - authorities
By REUTERS
02/24/2022 02:28 PM
Ukraine recalls its Russian charge d'affaires, evacuates embassy
By REUTERS
02/24/2022 02:23 PM
Russian helicopters attacking military airport near Kiev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2022 01:20 PM
Ukrainian military says it captured two Russian soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2022 01:13 PM
Russian media says two civilian ships hit by Ukrainian missiles
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2022 01:05 PM
Black smoke seen over Ukrainian defense ministry intelligence HQ
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2022 12:54 PM
Operations at Ukraine's sea ports closed by its military
By REUTERS
02/24/2022 12:34 PM
Siren sounds at Polish border crossing with Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2022 11:06 AM
Israel offers Ukraine humanitarian assistance
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/24/2022 09:27 AM
