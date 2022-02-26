Israel will likely vote in favor of a US-led United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Russia when one reaches the UN General Assembly, Ynet reported on Saturday citing foreign ministry sources.

However, Israel has rejected the US's request to support the UNSC resolution, which was shot down by a Russian veto on Friday.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"Israel is not a UNSC member and the resolution had no chance of passing in any case," the foreign ministry source explained. Despite not being a UNSC member, Israel reserves the right to sign its name to UNSC statements or resolutions.