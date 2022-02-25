The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US asked Israel to support UNSC condemnation of Ukraine - report

Israel has attempted to walk a very careful line in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis between showing support for the Ukrainian people without upsetting its ties with Moscow.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: FEBRUARY 25, 2022 08:44
United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, US. February 21, 2022. (photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, US. February 21, 2022.
(photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)

The United States has asked Israel to support a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to a report on Army Radio.

The UNSC is scheduled to debate such condemnation in New York on Friday. It's expected that Russia, one of five countries with UNSC veto power, would use that power to prevent such a vote.

The 15-member body, however, is expected to debate such a condemnation. The United States often uses its veto power to protect Israel from UNSC condemnations.

Israel is not a UNSC member, but as a UN member, it has the right to sign its name to UNSC statements or resolutions. 



Israelis protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine at Zion Square February 24, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Israelis protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine at Zion Square February 24, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Both Kyiv and Moscow have been strong allies of Israel. Ukraine, however, has taken a much stronger stand in support of Israel at the UN.

The Russian military is active in Syria, on Israel's northern border. Maintaining ties with Russia, among other things, is important for Israel's continued military action against the entrenchment of Iran and its proxies in Syria.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, on Thursday, condemned Russia's military action in Ukraine, while Prime Minister Naftali Bennett struck a more moderate tone when speaking of his support for the Ukrainian people without mentioning Moscow.

Israel had intended to issue a statement at the UN General Assembly debate on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis on Wednesday in New York, but the meeting was adjourned before they could take the floor.

Russia has appeared to accept Israel's carefully scripted moderation.

The issue of Israeli support for the UNSC resolution was raised during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's phone call Thursday night with Lapid.

After the call, Blinkin tweeted, "I spoke with Israeli Foreign Minister @yairlapid today about Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack against Ukraine. 

"I reaffirmed the importance of the US-Israel bilateral relationship in the face of global challenges, including Russia's aggression." 

Lapid tweeted, "We discussed the situation in Ukraine and the resulting global consequences.

"I expressed concern for the safety of Israelis trying to leave Ukraine and updated the secretary about Israel's offer of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. 

"The secretary updated me on the steps the US is taking at this stage & we agreed to continue speaking in the coming days," Lapid wrote.



