Ukraine embassy staff evacuating from Moscow, Latvia says

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 26, 2022 10:21

The staff of Ukraine's embassy in Moscow is evacuating to Latvia, the Latvian foreign ministry told Reuters on Saturday.

"It was their plea, we readily agreed. We are assisting them in the process and help with settling down," Latvian foreign ministry spokesperson Janis Bekeris said.

He declined to say whether the embassy staff had already arrived in Latvia, citing security concerns.



Russia suspends cooperation with Europe on space launches
By REUTERS
02/26/2022 11:22 AM
Ukrainian leader says it is 'crucial moment' to decide on EU membership
By REUTERS
02/26/2022 09:43 AM
Israel to support UN condemnation of Russia at General Assembly
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2022 09:25 AM
Russia vetoes UN resolution on Ukraine as China abstains
By REUTERS
02/26/2022 02:49 AM
Ukraine, Russia discussing place and time for talks -Zelenskiy spokesman
By REUTERS
02/26/2022 12:06 AM
New US COVID guidelines allow most Americans to go mask-free indoors
By REUTERS
02/25/2022 09:36 PM
Chipmaker Nvidia investigating potential cyberattack - report
By REUTERS
02/25/2022 09:18 PM
Israeli ambassador reprimanded by Russia after condemnation of invasion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/25/2022 08:54 PM
Some 19,000 Ukrainians fled to Romania since Russian invasion
By REUTERS
02/25/2022 08:37 PM
Foreign Ministry issues warning to Israelis stuck in Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/25/2022 08:05 PM
Russian central bank to give banks more cash for ATMs
By REUTERS
02/25/2022 07:31 PM
IEA vows to ensure global energy security in wake of Ukraine invasion
By REUTERS
02/25/2022 07:23 PM
Knesset Speaker calls for committee to monitor Aliyah of Ukrainian Jews
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/25/2022 07:01 PM
Russia to limit Facebook access in response to media 'censorship'
By REUTERS
02/25/2022 06:41 PM
Palestinians injured in West Bank checkpoint brawl
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/25/2022 05:18 PM
