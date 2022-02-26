As of Saturday, State Telecommunications Service stated more than 6 Russian government websites including the Kremlins official website are down and inaccessible following reports of cyberattacks on various other Russian government and state media websites.

The Kremlin website appeared to be down on Saturday afternoon (credit: screenshot)

