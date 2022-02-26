The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine to disconnect its power grid from Belarus network

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 26, 2022 21:29

Ukraine will not be connecting its electricity grid to the Belarus grid after it had completed testing, its energy minister told Ukrainian TV on Saturday.

Earlier, Ukraine has started testing its power grid in a step to link it up with a European network and decouple from a grid linked to Belarus and other former Soviet States.

Two Danish reporters shot, injured in eastern Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/26/2022 08:58 PM
Lviv-based Pravda brewery switches to making Molotov cocktails.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2022 08:14 PM
Russia suspends cooperation with Europe on space launches
By REUTERS
02/26/2022 07:51 PM
Iran says ready for "immediate" nuclear deal if West shows real will
By REUTERS
02/26/2022 07:38 PM
Some 6,000-8,000 Israelis still in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2022 07:13 PM
Bennett to convene security cabinet on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2022 07:05 PM
Twitter says its site is being restricted in Russia
By REUTERS
02/26/2022 07:03 PM
Israel returns ambassador to Poland after six-month hiatus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2022 06:50 PM
Hundreds gather in Tel Aviv, Haifa in support of Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2022 06:27 PM
Israeli insurance company to send rescue teams to Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2022 04:58 PM
Russia's Chechen leader says his forces deployed in Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/26/2022 04:08 PM
UK cancels Belarus basketball team's visas over Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/26/2022 03:57 PM
Turkey making efforts for immediate ceasefire, Erdogan tells Zelenskiy
By REUTERS
02/26/2022 03:29 PM
Baltic nations plan to close airspace to Russian planes
By REUTERS
02/26/2022 02:36 PM
Russia bans Polish, Bulgarian, Czech airlines from its airspace
By REUTERS
02/26/2022 02:11 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by