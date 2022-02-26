Ukraine to disconnect its power grid from Belarus network

Ukraine will not be connecting its electricity grid to the Belarus grid after it had completed testing, its energy minister told Ukrainian TV on Saturday.

Earlier, Ukraine has started testing its power grid in a step to link it up with a European network and decouple from a grid linked to Belarus and other former Soviet States.

