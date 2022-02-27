The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jewish Agency selection committee meeting ends with no conclusion, again

No candidate received nine of the 10 votes on the selection committee to be chosen as the next Jewish Agency chairman.  

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2022 16:10

Updated: FEBRUARY 27, 2022 17:33
IN JULY, newly-elected Israeli president and outgoing chairman of the Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog and chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel attend a farewell ceremony held in Herzog’s honor at the Jewish Agency in Jerusalem. (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
IN JULY, newly-elected Israeli president and outgoing chairman of the Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog and chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel attend a farewell ceremony held in Herzog’s honor at the Jewish Agency in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

The Jewish Agency chairmanship selection committee meeting ended on Sunday afternoon with no decision as to its next chairman.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid had pushed for his candidate, former Yesh Atid MK Ruth Calderon, but was unsuccessful.

No candidate received nine of the 10 votes on the selection committee that are required to be chosen as the next Jewish Agency chairman.

Following the votes, the selection committee announced that they would restart the process and reopen the list of candidates “until the most fitting candidate for the job is found,” the Agency said.

The selection committee thanked the candidates for participating in the process.

YAAKOV HAGOEL, chairman, World Zionist Organization; acting chairman, The Jewish Agency Executive. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) YAAKOV HAGOEL, chairman, World Zionist Organization; acting chairman, The Jewish Agency Executive. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Until a new chairman is chosen, interim agency chairman Yaakov Hagoel will remain in the post until the board convenes again in July. 

Jerusalem deputy mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, who was a candidate, expressed her disappointment.

"The inability of the selection committee to put forth a candidate for the Jewish Agency raises serious questions about the process and its politicization," she said. "This is even more problematic at this current time when war is raging in the Ukraine and Jewish Diaspora communities need effective leadership."



