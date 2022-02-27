Jewish Agency selection committee meeting ends with no conclusion, again

The Jewish Agency chairmanship selection committee meeting ended on Sunday afternoon with no decision as to its next chairman.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid had pushed for his candidate, former Yesh Atid MK Ruth Calderon, but was unsuccessful.

No candidate received nine of the 10 votes on the selection committee that are required to be chosen as the next Jewish Agency chairman.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Following the votes, the selection committee announced that they would restart the process and reopen the list of candidates “until the most fitting candidate for the job is found,” the Agency said.

The selection committee thanked the candidates for participating in the process.

YAAKOV HAGOEL, chairman, World Zionist Organization; acting chairman, The Jewish Agency Executive. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Until a new chairman is chosen, interim agency chairman Yaakov Hagoel will remain in the post until the board convenes again in July.

Jerusalem deputy mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, who was a candidate, expressed her disappointment.

"The inability of the selection committee to put forth a candidate for the Jewish Agency raises serious questions about the process and its politicization," she said. "This is even more problematic at this current time when war is raging in the Ukraine and Jewish Diaspora communities need effective leadership."