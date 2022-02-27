The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

North Korea claims it conducted test for developing reconnaissance satellite

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2022 23:44

North Korea said a test conducted on Sunday was for the development of a reconnaissance satellite system, state news agency KCNA reported on Monday, a day after a missile launch was detected from the country.

KCNA's report did not elaborate on what type of rocket had been used in the test, but authorities in South Korea and Seoul said it appeared to be a ballistic missile fired from an area near Pyongyang where its international airport is located.

The launch was the eighth test this year, and the first since January when nuclear-armed North Korea fired off a record number of missiles.

Sunday's test helped to confirm the working accuracy of a high definition photographing system, data transmission system and attitude control devices by "conducting vertical and oblique photographing of a specific area on earth" with cameras to be loaded on the reconnaissance satellite, KCNA reported.

"The test is of great significance in developing the reconnaissance satellite," the report said.

Russian's Aeroflot to cancel all flights to European destinations
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 11:35 PM
UN Security Council calls rare General Assembly session on Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 10:19 PM
Shin Bet head Ronen Bar tests positive for coronavirus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2022 10:07 PM
Meta restricts some Russian state media accounts at Ukraine request
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 09:45 PM
Ukraine crisis: Czechs refuse to face Russia in World Cup qualifiers
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 08:22 PM
Ukraine crisis: Russian forces enter Sea of Azov port Berdiansk - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2022 07:13 PM
Biden admin to ask Congress for $6.4b. in aid for Ukraine - Schumer
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 06:55 PM
US Capitol barricades return as truckers head to Washington
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 06:41 PM
Ukraine crisis: Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 05:59 PM
Amid Ukraine crisis, Telegram to not restrict channels
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 05:47 PM
Anti-war protests held in cities across Russia, 2,000 people arrested
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 05:02 PM
Pro-Russia politician in Ukraine escaped house arrest - gov't adviser
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 03:56 PM
Iran will not accept deadlines set by the West, FM spokesman says
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 02:50 PM
Putin rebuffs Bennett offer to mediate with Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2022 01:58 PM
Ukraine submits application against Russia to ICJ - Zelensky
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 01:15 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by