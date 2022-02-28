The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Colombia mine explosion kills 11 people, four missing

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2022 02:31

An explosion at a coal mine in Colombia's Boyaca province killed 11 people and left four missing, the national mining agency (ANM) said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday night and was caused by a build up of methane gas at the mine, which is located in the Tasco municipality, the ANM said.

Colombia's mining industry includes huge open-pit and underground projects operated by multinational companies, as well as hundreds of small, informal deposits.

Accidents in the mining sector occur regularly as some enterprises are illegal, or do not properly enforce safety measures.

The mine in Tasco had approval to operate, the ANM said. Rescue crews and fire fighters fear that the four people still missing were also killed in the explosion.

Colombia saw 128 mining accidents in 2021, which killed 148 dead. So far this year 19 mining accidents have taken place, with 36 deaths, according to the ANM.

EU chief says bloc wants Ukraine as a member: "They are one of us"
By REUTERS
02/28/2022 02:21 AM
North Korea claims it conducted test for reconnaissance satellite
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 11:44 PM
Russian's Aeroflot to cancel all flights to European destinations
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 11:35 PM
UN Security Council calls rare General Assembly session on Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 10:19 PM
Shin Bet head Ronen Bar tests positive for coronavirus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2022 10:07 PM
Meta restricts some Russian state media accounts at Ukraine request
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 09:45 PM
Ukraine crisis: Czechs refuse to face Russia in World Cup qualifiers
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 08:22 PM
Ukraine crisis: Russian forces enter Sea of Azov port Berdiansk - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2022 07:13 PM
Biden admin to ask Congress for $6.4b. in aid for Ukraine - Schumer
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 06:55 PM
US Capitol barricades return as truckers head to Washington
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 06:41 PM
Ukraine crisis: Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 05:59 PM
Amid Ukraine crisis, Telegram to not restrict channels
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 05:47 PM
Anti-war protests held in cities across Russia, 2,000 people arrested
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 05:02 PM
Pro-Russia politician in Ukraine escaped house arrest - gov't adviser
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 03:56 PM
Iran will not accept deadlines set by the West, FM spokesman says
By REUTERS
02/27/2022 02:50 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by