Israeli humanitarian aid takes off for Ukraine

Israel plans to send a total of 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine this week and began transferring it on Monday.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MARCH 1, 2022 09:00

Updated: MARCH 1, 2022 10:00
Israel prepares to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine, March 1, 2022 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Israel prepares to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine, March 1, 2022
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

A plane carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine took off from Israel on Tuesday morning.

MASAV, Israel's development and aid agency, plans to send a total of 100 tons of aid this week and began transferring it on Monday.

The aid includes 17 tons of medical equipment and medicines, including antibiotics, dressings for wounds, hospital supplies and more.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said that "Israel is standing with the Ukrainian people in its hardest hour. That is our moral obligation."

Israel is also sending emergency water purifying kits, 3,000 tents, 15,000 blankets, 3,000 sleeping bags, and 2,700 down coats.

Israel prepares to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine, March 1, 2022 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Israel prepares to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine, March 1, 2022 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The plane of aid is set to fly from Ben-Gurion Airport to Warsaw, to then be transported to Ukraine by land.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgan Korniychuk said earlier this week that his country appreciates the aid, but needs more from Israel.

Ukraine asked for helmets and protective vests for medical teams on Monday.

In addition, Ukraine asked for Israeli paramedics to come along with the supplies, but Israel refused. However, the Ukrainian Embassy is looking for volunteers and Israel said it will not get in their way.



