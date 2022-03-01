The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
China says US attempts to support Taiwan will be futile

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 1, 2022 09:35

Updated: MARCH 1, 2022 09:36

Any attempts at support for Taiwan are bound to be futile, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday, responding to a planned visit to the island by a group of former senior US defense and security officials.

Speaking at a regular daily media briefing, Wang urged the United States to handle the Taiwan issue prudently, and refrain from further harming US-China relations.



Iran supreme leader says Ukraine is victim of crises caused by US
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 09:58 AM
Kinneret rises by 1.5 centimeters, 91 cm to full lake
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2022 08:41 AM
Russia's Chechen leader reports first casualties in Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 08:31 AM
COVID-19: US says agencies can ease federal employee mask rules
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 03:55 AM
Canada orders 2 Russian 'humanitarian' planes out of airspace
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 03:52 AM
Iran: Nuclear deal at hand if Washington makes up its mind
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 01:50 AM
Israel Police chief, new A-G meet for first time
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2022 07:14 PM
IDF to drop flare bombs near Egyptian border in training drill
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2022 06:12 PM
German Chancellor Scholz visits today
By LAHAV HARKOV
02/28/2022 03:42 PM
US halts operations at embassy in Belarus
By REUTERS
02/28/2022 02:59 PM
Putin calls West an 'Empire of Lies' after sanctions imposed
By REUTERS
02/28/2022 02:58 PM
Mall in Moscow evacuated, background unclear
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2022 02:06 PM
Russia's Gazprom says it is shipping gas via Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/28/2022 11:21 AM
Lithuania asks international criminal court to investigate war crimes in
By REUTERS
02/28/2022 11:16 AM
Iran says three key issues remain unresolved in Vienna nuclear talks
By REUTERS
02/28/2022 10:32 AM
