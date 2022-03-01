11 killed in Damascus mall fire

Eleven people died in a fire that broke out in La Mirada mall in Damascus on Tuesday, the Syrian interior ministry said according to state news agency SANA.

The fire caused significant damage and investigations to find out the cause are underway, the ministry added.

