Apple says it halts all product sales in Russia

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 1, 2022 23:21

Apple Inc AAPL.O said on Tuesday it has paused all product sales in Russia in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence," Apple said in a statement. "We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region."

The company outlined a number of actions in response to the invasion, including stopping all exports into its sales channels in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited, the company said. The Russian state media, RT News and Sputnik News, are no longer available for download from the Apple Store outside Russia.

On Tuesday, users in Russia were still able to access Apple's online store but attempts to buy an iPhone showed that they were not available for delivery.



Australian prime minister tests positive for COVID-19
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 10:13 PM
"Echo of Moscow" Russian Liberal radio station taken off the air
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2022 08:36 PM
European Parliament recommends giving Ukraine EU candidate status
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2022 07:06 PM
Demolition order signed for home of terrorist that killed Dimentman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2022 06:20 PM
Jewish Agency interim head renewed after drama - exclusive
By GIL HOFFMAN
03/01/2022 04:26 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,406 new cases, 806 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2022 03:23 PM
Russia says it will hit security service sites in Kyiv
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 03:13 PM
Ukraine asks China to make Russia stop war
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 03:10 PM
Russia accuses West of pushing Ukraine towards war - RIA
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 02:33 PM
Kremlin: Russia won't budge under sanctions pressure over Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 12:33 PM
Red Cross seeks funds for Ukraine aid, access to detainees
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 12:24 PM
Ukraine's banking system is running smoothly, say central bank
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 12:11 PM
Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 11:45 AM
11 killed in Damascus mall fire
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 11:25 AM
Iran's Khamenei says homosexuality example of West's immorality
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 11:24 AM
