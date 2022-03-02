US CENTCOM commander lands in Israel for last official visit

The Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., landed in Israel on Wednesday night for the last time in his official position, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced.

Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM). (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

He came to Israel as the guest of IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General (Lt.-Gen.) Aviv Kohavi.

The two will discuss the continued partnership of the US and Israel and maintaining stability in the region.