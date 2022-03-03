The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
World Bank to immediately halt all programs in Russia, Belarus

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 3, 2022 00:14

The World Bank on Wednesday said it had stopped all programs in Russia and Belarus with immediate effect, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and "hostilities against the people of Ukraine."

In a statement, the multilateral development bank said it had not approved any new loans to or investments in Russia since 2014, the year Russia annexed the Crimea region of Ukraine.

The bank said it had not approved any new lending to Belarus since mid-2020, when the United States imposed sanctions on the country over a disputed presidential election.



