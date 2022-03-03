40-year-old Israeli injured in stabbing attack in Hizma

A person around the age of 40 was stabbed in Hizma northeast of Jerusalem, less than 24 hours after a 48-year-old resident of Jerusalem was stabbed in a store in the same town, MDA reported on Thursday morning.

The man arrived independently at the Hizma crossing and was evacuated to Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Medical Center in moderate condition.

