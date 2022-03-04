Russia blocks Meta, Facebook

The Russian telecoms regulator has decided to block Facebook in response to its blocking of Russian media outlets' accounts, The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) said.

"It was decided on March 4, 2022 to block access to the Facebook website (owned by Meta Platforms, Inc.) in the Russian Federation," Roskomnadzor stated.

"Over the past few days the social media platform restricted access to the accounts of the television channel Zvezda, the RIA Novosti news agency, Sputnik, Russia Today, Lenta.ru, and Gazeta.ru news outlets," Roskomnadzor added.