The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Russia demands that Baltic countries protect its embassies after incident

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 5, 2022 18:53

Moscow demanded on Saturday that authorities in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania take measures to protect Russia's embassies after a Russian diplomat was attacked in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, the Russian RIA news agency said.

"We are warning Vilnius, Riga and Tallinn that they are responsible for the consequences of the anti-Russian psychosis they have unleashed," the Russian foreign ministry was quoted as saying. It did not give any details of the reported attack.

Russia-Ukraine talks to resume on Monday, negotiator says
By REUTERS
03/05/2022 07:10 PM
US approves Russian flight to remove expelled diplomats
By REUTERS
03/05/2022 05:27 PM
Blinken, Chinese FM discuss Russian aggression against Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/05/2022 04:14 PM
Taliban Interior Minister wanted by US appears in public for first time
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2022 10:29 AM
Zelensky to speak to US senators on Zoom
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2022 05:44 AM
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Jujuy, Argentina – EMSC
By REUTERS
03/05/2022 03:52 AM
CNN to stop broadcasting in Russia after new law
By REUTERS
03/05/2022 02:13 AM
N.Korea fired projectile toward sea -S.Korea military
By REUTERS
03/05/2022 02:12 AM
US VP Harris to travel to Poland, Romania next week
By REUTERS
03/04/2022 11:47 PM
Iran 's Raisi says he 'places hope in God, people,' not nuclear talks
By REUTERS
03/04/2022 11:45 PM
At least 27 soldiers killed in central Mali attack
By REUTERS
03/04/2022 10:43 PM
Russia has restricted access to Twitter
By REUTERS
03/04/2022 10:20 PM
Russia welcomes proposal for Russian-Ukrainian meeting in Turkey
By REUTERS
03/04/2022 07:42 PM
Russia's Novaya Gazeta cuts Ukraine war reporting under censorship
By REUTERS
03/04/2022 06:59 PM
BBC suspends news operations in Russia
By REUTERS
03/04/2022 06:23 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by