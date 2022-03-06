Sheikh Jarrah firebomb case solved - Israel Police

Four people will be indicted for firebombing the Yoshubiev family home in Sheikh Jarrah on February 11, the Israel Police announced on Sunday.

The police revealed that it had used open and covert methods to solve the case, which it said was committed on nationalist grounds.

During the investigation, the four, residents of east Jerusalem and one of whom is a minor, were also linked to a number of other violent incidents in the area such as stone-throwing and shooting firecrackers, the police said.