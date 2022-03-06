Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu cannot receive funds that were raised via a crowdfunding platform without the approval of the Knesset Ethics Committee, Knesset Attorney General Sagit Afek wrote in response to a query by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel (MQG).

In the query, sent on February 1, the MQG argued that Knesset protocol required the Ethics Committee's approval for any MK to receive funding for private purposes, and these may be approved pertinent to certain conditions such as a donation cap of NIS 5,000 and a prohibition of anonymous donations.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The Ethics Committee has not convened since the current Knesset was formed due to the opposition's refusal. Ironically, the opposition is headed by Netanyahu himself.