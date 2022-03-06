The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 in Israel: MK Avi Maoz tests positive

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 6, 2022 16:22

Religious Zionist Party MK Avi Maoz tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Israeli media reported.

At least 3,500 people arrested in protests in Russia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2022 05:30 PM
Haredim block trains, junction in Jerusalem in protest of IDF arrest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2022 05:00 PM
Dust storms to cause severe air pollution in Negev, southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2022 04:05 PM
France's Macron, Blinken to meet in Paris for Ukraine talks
By REUTERS
03/06/2022 04:03 PM
Russia detains 2,000 at Ukraine invasion protests
By REUTERS
03/06/2022 03:18 PM
Netanyahu cannot receive donations without Ethics Committee approval
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2022 02:48 PM
Sheikh Jarrah firebomb case solved - Israel Police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2022 12:31 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 4,562 new cases, 471 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2022 10:22 AM
US officials travel to Venezuela, a Russian ally, for talks
By REUTERS
03/06/2022 05:55 AM
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty suspends operations in Russia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2022 04:12 AM
White House condemns new Russian media law
By REUTERS
03/06/2022 02:02 AM
UK's Johnson sets out six-point response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/06/2022 12:37 AM
Putin tells government to compile list of countries sanctioning Russia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2022 12:32 AM
Israeli shot in Sderot, in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2022 10:24 PM
Israel considering allowing more Ukrainian refugees in - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2022 08:34 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by