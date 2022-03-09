The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

US opposes any Russian attempt to reap extra benefits from Iran nuclear deal

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 9, 2022 00:53

Russia is seeking to reap extra benefits from its participation in the effort to restore the Iran nuclear deal but it will not succeed, the US State Department's No.3 diplomat said on Tuesday, after Moscow rocked 11-month-old negotiations with a last-minute demand of a sanctions exemption.

"Russia is trying to up the ante and broaden its demands with regard to the JCPOA and we are not playing 'Let's Make a Deal'," Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.



US Homeland Security office failed to warn about Capitol threats
By REUTERS
03/09/2022 01:32 AM
Public transport across Israel to be reduced Wednesday due to strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2022 08:56 PM
Six Pakistani soldiers killed in a suicide bombing
By REUTERS
03/08/2022 08:50 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky given standing ovation from British parliament
By REUTERS
03/08/2022 07:17 PM
Former Proud Boys chairman Tarrio arrested on US Capitol riot charge
By REUTERS
03/08/2022 07:06 PM
Prime Minster Bennet and Putin spoke on the phone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2022 06:14 PM
Iranian nuclear negotiator due back in Vienna on Wednesday
By REUTERS
03/08/2022 05:45 PM
Highway 4 blocked by haredi protestors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2022 04:56 PM
China’s Xi expressed support for efforts to reach Ukraine ceasefire
By REUTERS
03/08/2022 03:40 PM
Ukraine war: Latvian parliamentarian joins foreign fighters
By REUTERS
03/08/2022 03:06 PM
Ukraine-Russia war: China's Xi calls for 'maximum restraint' in Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/08/2022 01:08 PM
Cyprus's Chief of Staff arrives in Israel on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2022 12:39 PM
Raisi: Iran will not back down on red lines in nuclear talks - report
By REUTERS
03/08/2022 12:20 PM
EU to sanction more Russian oligarchs, Belarus banks over Ukraine war
By REUTERS
03/08/2022 12:17 PM
