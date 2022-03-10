5,239 Jerusalem children vaccinate against Polio - Health Ministry

As of 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, 5,239 children in Jerusalem and the Jerusalem area received their vaccinations against polio, the Health Ministry announced.

The rise in vaccinations is due to the first report of a case of polio - in a five-year-old boy who was not vaccinated - having surfaced at the beginning of this week.

Read everything you need to know about polio and the case in Israel here.

Most of the vaccinations were administered by the Health Ministry and some were administered by Leumit Health Care Services