Four-year-old Israeli child tests positive for polio

A four-year-old Israeli child from Jerusalem tested positive for polio after it was revealed he was not vaccinated against the life-threatening disease, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The regional health administration in Jerusalem opened an epidemiological investigation and is in contact with the child and his family for specific instructions.

