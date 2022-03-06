The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Four-year-old Israeli child tests positive for polio

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 6, 2022 20:25

Updated: MARCH 6, 2022 20:29

A four-year-old Israeli child from Jerusalem tested positive for polio after it was revealed he was not vaccinated against the life-threatening disease, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.  

The regional health administration in Jerusalem opened an epidemiological investigation and is in contact with the child and his family for specific instructions.

American Express suspends operations in Russia, Belarus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2022 08:12 PM
Putin, Bennett speak about Ukraine a day after meeting in Moscow
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2022 07:23 PM
Yair Lapid to meet Blinken for Ukraine talks in Latvia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2022 07:23 PM
India's representative in Ramallah passes away
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2022 07:16 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,040 test positive, 709 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2022 06:28 PM
At least 3,500 people arrested in protests in Russia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2022 05:30 PM
Haredim block trains, junction in Jerusalem in protest of IDF arrest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2022 05:00 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: MK Avi Maoz tests positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2022 04:22 PM
Dust storms to cause severe air pollution in Negev, southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2022 04:05 PM
France's Macron, Blinken to meet in Paris for Ukraine talks
By REUTERS
03/06/2022 04:03 PM
Russia detains 2,000 at Ukraine invasion protests
By REUTERS
03/06/2022 03:18 PM
Netanyahu cannot receive donations without Ethics Committee approval
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2022 02:48 PM
Sheikh Jarrah firebomb case solved - Israel Police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2022 12:31 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 4,562 new cases, 471 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2022 10:22 AM
US officials travel to Venezuela, a Russian ally, for talks
By REUTERS
03/06/2022 05:55 AM
