Explosion heard in Zagreb in possible aircraft crash - report

A loud explosion was heard in the Croatian capital Zagreb late Thursday night when what appeared to be an aircraft crashed in the city, Croatian media reported.

No casualties have been reported, but a large hole was formed in the asphalt, according to the Croatian daily Jutarnji list.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Two parachutes were discovered there, according to Croatian state news agency HINA.

It is unclear where this drone came from, but according to Croatian media, it may have come from Ukraine.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story.