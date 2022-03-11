The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Explosion heard in Zagreb in possible aircraft crash - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 11, 2022 10:07

A loud explosion was heard in the Croatian capital Zagreb late Thursday night when what appeared to be an aircraft crashed in the city, Croatian media reported.

No casualties have been reported, but a large hole was formed in the asphalt, according to the Croatian daily Jutarnji list

Two parachutes were discovered there, according to Croatian state news agency HINA.

It is unclear where this drone came from, but according to Croatian media, it may have come from Ukraine.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story.

Teacher in Jaffa arrested on suspicion of assaulting children
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 11:40 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 5,555 new cases, 377 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 10:53 AM
Ukraine war: Lavrov, Grossi meet in Turkey
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 10:37 AM
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to travel to Romania and Slovakia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 10:14 AM
State withdraws indictment for right-wing activist who attacked leftists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 09:56 AM
Nazareth resident charged with murder of 4-year-old Arab boy in park
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 09:35 AM
Potential buyers for Chelsea can approach UK government - minister
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 09:29 AM
Education Ministry to provide support to Ukrainian schools
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 09:26 AM
More than 6,000 Ukrainians came to Israel since Russian invasion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 08:24 AM
Kazakhstan Air Astana suspends flights to Russia - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 07:20 AM
North Korea tests new ICBM in latest launches
By REUTERS
03/10/2022 11:34 PM
Biden to designate Qatar, Colombia as non-NATO ally
By REUTERS
03/10/2022 09:50 PM
5,239 Jerusalem children vaccinate against Polio - Health Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2022 08:58 PM
Swiss businessman Wyss 'remains interested' in Chelsea purchase - report
By REUTERS
03/10/2022 07:35 PM
UK PM Johnson says he fears Russia will deploy chemical weapons
By REUTERS
03/10/2022 07:18 PM
