Canada sanctions Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich - report

Canada has sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich but the move won’t effect the Canadian operations of Evraz North America, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Warsaw on Friday, The Globe and Mail reported.

Canada is also barring 32 Russian companies and government entities from receiving any defense equipment or supplies from Canada, the report said.

