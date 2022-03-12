The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine hopes Russia will observe ceasefire to allow civilian evacuation

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 12, 2022 09:13

Updated: MARCH 12, 2022 09:50

Several humanitarian corridors out of Ukrainian towns and villages including from the besieged southern port of Mariupol will be open on Saturday so civilians can leave, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, adding she hoped Russia would observe a ceasefire to allow this to take place.

She said Ukraine plans to evacuate residents of several towns and villages in the regions of Kyiv and Sumy and some other areas where there is ongoing combat.

"I hope that the day will go well, all the planned routes will be open and Russia will fulfill its obligations to guarantee the ceasefire regime," Vereshchuk said in a video address.

Efforts to provide safe passage for residents of Mariupol have repeatedly failed this week.

Russian troops have destroyed 3,491 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine so far, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying on Saturday.

Russian forces "continue the offensive in Ukraine on a broad front," Konashenkov said.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify his statement.



Tags Ukraine-Russia Headline
Iowa reports highly lethal bird flu in commercial chickens
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 11:50 PM
US imposes new North Korea sanctions after missile launch
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 11:22 PM
Ukraine urges Belarus to stay out of war
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 08:34 PM
Trump cannot countersue rape accuser to stop defamation case
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 07:24 PM
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi returns from visit to Bahrain
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 04:20 PM
Two lightly injured, one serious in car bombing in Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 02:31 PM
Yemen's Houthis attack Aramco facilities in Saudi Arabia with drones
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 02:07 PM
Canada sanctions Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich - report
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 01:57 PM
Activity to restore N.Korea nuclear test site tunnels detected - S.Korea
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 01:06 PM
Pause needed in Iran nuclear talks, final text ready - EU's Borrell
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 12:50 PM
Russians are not real Russians if ashamed of Ukraine conflict - Kremlin
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 12:46 PM
Russia puts Kremlin critic Navalny's press secretary on wanted list
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 12:33 PM
Teacher in Jaffa arrested on suspicion of assaulting children
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 11:40 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 5,555 new cases, 377 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 10:53 AM
Ukraine war: Lavrov, Grossi meet in Turkey
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 10:37 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by