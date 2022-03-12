The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel, Ukraine deny report Bennett recommended yielding to Russian demands

Ukraine says Russian forces shelled mosque in Mariupol and destroyed a Ukrainian airbase * Russian attacks continue during latest evacuation attempts

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 12, 2022 10:57

Updated: MARCH 12, 2022 12:14
A member of the Ukrainian military sits on a tank, amid Russia's invasion in Ukraine, near Kyiv, Ukraine March 10, 2022. (photo credit: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters)
A member of the Ukrainian military sits on a tank, amid Russia's invasion in Ukraine, near Kyiv, Ukraine March 10, 2022.
(photo credit: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters)

A top Ukrainian adviser and an Israeli official on Saturday pushed back against a media report suggesting Israel tried to nudge Ukraine into caving to Russian demands during talks.

Israel has been engaged in diplomatic efforts to try to end the war in Ukraine. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

A report in Israel's Walla news suggested, citing an unidentified Ukrainian official, that Bennett had urged Ukraine to give in to Russia.

Israel, "just as other conditional intermediary countries, does NOT offer Ukraine to agree to any demands of the Russian Federation," Ukrainian adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter. "This is impossible for military & political reasons. On the contrary, Israel urges Russia to assess the events more adequately."

Russian rocket attacks destroyed a Ukrainian airbase near the town of Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region on Saturday morning, Interfax Ukraine quoted the local mayor as saying.

The rocket attacks also hit an ammunition depot, Vasylkiv Mayor Natalia Balasynovych said.

Ukraine expects a new wave of attacks on the Kyiv, Kharkiv and Donbas regions after a slowdown in Russia's offensive, Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, said on Saturday.

Arestovych also said Ukraine did not expect Belarus to join the Russian invasion force.

Members of the Ukrainian military sit, amid Russia's invasion in Ukraine, near Kyiv, Ukraine March 8, 2022. (credit: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters) Members of the Ukrainian military sit, amid Russia's invasion in Ukraine, near Kyiv, Ukraine March 8, 2022. (credit: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters)

Russian forces have shelled a mosque in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where more than 80 adults and children, including Turkish citizens, have taken refuge, Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Ukraine has accused Russia of refusing to allow people out of Mariupol, where a blockade has left hundreds of thousands trapped. Russia blames Ukraine for its failure to evacuate people.

"The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders," the foreign ministry said in a tweet. "More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey."

It did not say if there were any people killed or wounded.

Moscow has denied targeting civilian areas in what it calls a special military operation in Ukraine.

Russia is prepared to resume arms control talks with the United States if Washington is, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, according to RIA news agency.

Ryabkov said that Moscow and Washington remain in constant contact, but that the Kremlin sees no signs that Washington is ready to continue a dialog on Ukraine.

However, Ryabkov said proposals on security guarantees that Russia had sent to the United States and NATO before Russian forces entered Ukraine last month were no longer valid as the situation had now changed completely.

Russian attacks continue during latest evacuation attempts

The governors of two Ukrainian regions, Kyiv and Donetsk, said in separate statements on Saturday Russian attacks were continuing in areas where Ukraine was trying to evacuate people and bring aid through "humanitarian corridors."

"Humanitarian cargo is moving towards Mariupol, we will inform you how it develops ... The situation is complicated, there is constant shelling," Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told local media. "The situation is extremely difficult."

Ukrainian refugees

Germany will take in 2,500 refugees who have fled to Moldova from Ukraine, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday, as eastern Europe's efforts to aid refugees come under strain.

The number of refugees who have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24 now totals more than 2.5 million and some cities in eastern Europe are running out of accommodation.

Baerbock, speaking after meeting her Moldovan counterpart in Chisinau, said Germany was committed to helping Ukraine's neighbors look after refugees and a corridor would be set up via Romania to bring people to Germany, mainly by bus.

"Europe and our country stands in solidarity with you, we will take refugees from you," she said.

More than 270,300 people have crossed into Moldova from Ukraine and around 105,000 of them have stayed.

In Germany, some 109,183 refugees have so far been registered, the interior ministry said on Friday and Germans have offered up to 300,000 private homes to house them.



