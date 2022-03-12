The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Olympian who survived Munich Massacre dies at 95

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 12, 2022 22:05

Israeli Olympian Henry Hershkowitz died on Saturday at the age of 95.

Hershkowitz was a survivor of the 1972 Munich Massacre.

Former State Comptroller Eliezer Goldberg passes away at 90
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2022 07:57 PM
US ready to take diplomatic steps Ukraine will find helpful
By REUTERS
03/12/2022 06:04 PM
Zelensky to Bennet: Russia talks could take place in Jerusalem
By REUTERS
03/12/2022 04:05 PM
Saudi Arabia executes 81 men for terrorism, other charges
By REUTERS
03/12/2022 03:45 PM
Germany to take 2,500 Ukrainian refugees from Moldova
By REUTERS
03/12/2022 10:55 AM
Ukraine hopes Russia will observe ceasefire to allow civilian evacuation
By REUTERS
03/12/2022 09:13 AM
Iowa reports highly lethal bird flu in commercial chickens
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 11:50 PM
US imposes new North Korea sanctions after missile launch
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 11:22 PM
Ukraine urges Belarus to stay out of war
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 08:34 PM
Trump cannot countersue rape accuser to stop defamation case
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 07:24 PM
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi returns from visit to Bahrain
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 04:20 PM
Two lightly injured, one serious in car bombing in Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 02:31 PM
Yemen's Houthis attack Aramco facilities in Saudi Arabia with drones
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 02:07 PM
Canada sanctions Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich - report
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 01:57 PM
Activity to restore N.Korea nuclear test site tunnels detected - S.Korea
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 01:06 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by