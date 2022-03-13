IDF arrests Palestinian who tried to infiltrate from Gaza into Israel

IDF soldiers arrested a Palestinian who tried to infiltrate into Israel from the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday night, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The suspect was unarmed and has been transferred to security forces for questioning.

