The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey hopes its citizens can be evacuated from Ukraine mosque - minister

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 13, 2022 13:34

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday he hoped progress could be made on evacuating Turks stuck in a mosque in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, adding he had sought help from his Russian counterpart on the issue.

Ukraine has accused Russia of failing to observe ceasefires to allow people to leave Mariupol, a southern city where a blockade has left hundreds of thousands trapped. Russia blames Ukraine for its failure to evacuate people.

Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Saturday that Russian forces had shelled the Sultan Suleiman mosque, where more than 80 adults and children, including Turks, have taken refuge. Moscow has denied targeting civilian areas in what it calls a special military operation in Ukraine.

Cavusoglu said there was no damage to the mosque and that buses were waiting to evacuate the Turks, although contact could not currently be established due to clashes in the area.

"In my phone call with Mr (Sergei) Lavrov, I ... asked him for support in evacuating these citizens of ours in Mariupol," Cavusoglu said, referring to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. He added Turkey had shared information with Russia about its citizens stuck in areas Russian forces had entered.

"For some days, we have been sending our buses there, but because clashes continue in the city the buses cannot enter," he said, speaking at a news conference in Antalya.

"The problem here is that since cell phones cannot be used and because clashes continue, even if we wait there, how will we get our citizens back? ... But we expect to make some headway on this today."

Ukraine's embassy in Ankara said on Friday 86 Turks were sheltering in the mosque and that 34 of them were children. Turkey has not commented on the number of Turks there.

Cavusoglu said 14,480 Turkish citizens have so far been evacuated from Ukraine.

UK says looking at using sanctioned oligarch properties for refugees
By REUTERS
03/13/2022 02:30 PM
Pope on Ukraine-Russia war: 'In the name of God, stop!'
By REUTERS
03/13/2022 01:52 PM
Russia says sanctions freeze half of reserves, counts on China ties
By REUTERS
03/13/2022 01:49 PM
Ukraine-Russia war: Israel, Turkey working as mediators - adviser
By REUTERS
03/13/2022 12:57 PM
Japan's Denso hit by apparent ransomware attack - NHK
By REUTERS
03/13/2022 11:38 AM
1 dead, several injured after bus of 50 Ukrainians in Italy overturns
By REUTERS
03/13/2022 10:41 AM
Russia's Gazprom continues gas shipments via Ukraine at same volume
By REUTERS
03/13/2022 09:48 AM
Kinneret rises 7 cm over the weekend
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2022 07:41 AM
Iran suspends talks with Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
03/13/2022 07:25 AM
NY Museum of Modern Art patron stabs 2 staff when denied admission
By REUTERS
03/13/2022 12:56 AM
IDF arrests Palestinian who tried to infiltrate from Gaza into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2022 12:03 AM
Ukraine says Russia plans to control Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant - IAEA
By REUTERS
03/12/2022 11:54 PM
Man in critical condition after falling in Hadassah parking lot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2022 11:18 PM
Olympian who survived Munich Massacre dies at 95
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2022 10:05 PM
Former State Comptroller Eliezer Goldberg passes away at 90
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2022 07:57 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by