60-year-old woman dies in Beersheba fire apartment

An 80-year-old woman died in an apartment fire Monday morning in Beersheba, the Police Spokesperson announced.

At around 6 a.m., the Fire and Rescue Services in the Negev received a call regarding a fire in an apartment.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they began their operations to search for trapped people in the apartment, extinguishing the fire and scanning the entire building which was shrouded in thick smoke.

During the scans, an elderly woman was located in the burning apartment and firefighters rescued her towards medics at the scene who later called her death.