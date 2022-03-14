The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Germany decides in principle to buy F-35 fighter jet - government sources

A German defense source told Reuters in early February that Germany was leaning toward purchasing the F-35 but a final decision had not been taken.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 14, 2022 08:27

Updated: MARCH 14, 2022 08:42
A US Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron receives fuel from a KC-10 Extender aircraft over Poland, February 24, 2022. (photo credit: US Air Force/Senior Airman Joseph Barron/Handout via REUTERS)
A US Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron receives fuel from a KC-10 Extender aircraft over Poland, February 24, 2022.
(photo credit: US Air Force/Senior Airman Joseph Barron/Handout via REUTERS)

Germany has decided in principle to purchase the US fighter jet F-35 built by Lockheed Martin to replace its aging Tornado, according to two government sources.

A German defense source told Reuters in early February that Germany was leaning toward purchasing the F-35 but a final decision had not been taken.

The Tornado is the only German jet capable of carrying US nuclear bombs, stored in Germany, in case of a conflict. But the air force has been flying the jet since the 1980s, and Berlin is planning to phase it out between 2025 and 2030.

It was not clear how many F-35 jets Germany may attempt to purchase.

The F-35 buy will be a blow for Boeing, whose F-18 was favored by former German defense minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to replace the Tornado.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a meeting of the Federal security cabinet on the Ukraine crisis in Berlin, Germany, March 4, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL KAPPELER/POOL VIA REUTERS) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a meeting of the Federal security cabinet on the Ukraine crisis in Berlin, Germany, March 4, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL KAPPELER/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The decision to go with a US fighter jet could also upset France. Paris has been warily watching past German deliberations over whether to settle on the F-18 or the F-35, concerned it could undermine the development of a joint Franco-German fighter jet that is supposed to be ready in the 2040s.



Tags germany F-35 Lockheed
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
3

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
4

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous
5

With the world in crisis, Israel steps up - analysis

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Mossad, March 1, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by