Tree planting in the Negev to be renewed near Bedouin settlements

"Planting will soon be resumed in Israel's south in areas near unrecognized Bedouin villages in the Negev" Construction and Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin said in an interview to KAN radio on Monday morning.

In the past, when trees were planted in areas near unrecognized Bedouin villages by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund, Bedouin citizens from the Negev began demonstrating and rioting, claiming that the planting is being done on the property of Bedouin families.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Dozens of Bedouin citizens protestors blocked off Highway 31 between Shoket and Tel Arad on January 11. Nine people were arrested at the time for throwing stones at security forces guarding tree planting.