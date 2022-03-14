The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel will not be a route to bypass sanctions - Lapid

Israel’s cooperation with sanctions has faced scrutiny in light of some oligarchs with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MARCH 14, 2022 12:27

Updated: MARCH 14, 2022 13:07
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid makes a public statement on the Russia-Ukraine crisis at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem,February 24, 2022. (photo credit: NIV MOSMAN, GPO)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid makes a public statement on the Russia-Ukraine crisis at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem,February 24, 2022.
(photo credit: NIV MOSMAN, GPO)

Russia will not be able to circumvent sanctions through Israel, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid warned while visiting Slovakia on Monday.

“Israel will not be a route to bypass sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and other western countries,” Lapid said. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating the issue together with partners including the Bank of Israel, the Finance Ministry, the Economy Ministry, the Airports Authority, the Energy Ministry, and others.”

The Foreign Ministry and other bodies have a joint team examining the Western sanctions, and which are relevant to Israel to ensure the country is not used to circumvent them. Among the sanctions in question are financial and aviation, a spokesman for Lapid said, though the Foreign Ministry declined to provide a list.

Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich walks past the High Court in London on November 16, 2011. (credit: REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETT) Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich walks past the High Court in London on November 16, 2011. (credit: REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETT)

Israel’s cooperation with sanctions has faced scrutiny in light of some oligarchs with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin having strong ties with Israel, as well. A plane belonging to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who also has Israeli citizenship, flew from Moscow to Ben-Gurion airport on Sunday. Abramovich is a target of Western sanctions on Russia and cannot enter the UK, where he lived in recent years. He is also a major donor to Israeli hospitals and other institutions; Yad Vashem suspended its partnership with Abramovich last week, which included a donation of tens of millions of dollars.

Also, on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak praised Israel's efforts to mediate between his country and Russia.

“Israel has taken on a complex but noble mission of an intermediary seeking peace and the end of Russian aggression against Ukraine,” Yermak wrote on Facebook.

Zelensky asked Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to serve as an intermediary between Ukraine and Russia and has suggested that Jerusalem host a peace summit. Bennett has spoken with Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, separately, several times since the war broke out, and he traveled to Moscow and Berlin to help in the mediation efforts.

In addition, he said Ukraine has “an intensive dialogue with Israel regarding its participation in the humanitarian [aid].”

Yermak said he is in constant contact with National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata, and Israel’s broader refugee policy is a result of those talks.

“I thank my colleagues and I hope for the success of our joint diplomatic efforts,” Yermak wrote.

Lapid said in Bratislava that Israel will help in mediation efforts to restore peace, in cooperation with the US and Europe.

The foreign minister met with Slovakian President Zuzana Čaputová and Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok in Bratislava, and praised the country’s cooperation with Israel in evacuating Jews and Israelis from Ukraine and in helping get Israeli humanitarian aid to refugees.

“Israel, like Slovakia, condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and calls for an end to the fighting,” he reiterated. “There is no justification for violating Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and there is no justification for attacks on a civilian population. This war must end.”

Lapid also spoke of “deep and strong ties” between Israel and Slovakia, including the latter’s plan to open an office in Jerusalem.



