The Antonov aircraft plant in Kyiv has been shelled by Russian forces, the Kyiv city administration said on Monday.

Additionally, at least one person was killed and three injured when a shell hit a residential building in Kyiv on Monday morning, state Ukrainian TV reported.

According to Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko, two people were killed and three were hospitalized.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Additionally, a nine-story apartment building in the Obolon district in Kyiv was hit and multiple stories were blown apart, according to Ukrainian state media.

Emergency services are clearing out the space. No casualties have been reported so far.

An aeriel view shows an military vehicle shoot rounds next to a building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Maripuol, Ukraine as uploaded on March 13, 2022, in this handout drone video obtained by Reuters on March 13, 2022. (credit: AZOV MARIUPOL/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)