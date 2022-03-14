The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia-Ukraine war: Antonov airport, residential buildings in Kyiv shelled

Multiple deaths and injuries from shelling in Kyiv • Antonov aircraft plant shelled

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 14, 2022 08:11

Updated: MARCH 14, 2022 08:49
Rescuers work next to a residential building damaged by shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 14, 2022. (photo credit: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)
Rescuers work next to a residential building damaged by shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 14, 2022.
(photo credit: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

The Antonov aircraft plant in Kyiv has been shelled by Russian forces, the Kyiv city administration said on Monday.

Additionally, at least one person was killed and three injured when a shell hit a residential building in Kyiv on Monday morning, state Ukrainian TV reported.

According to Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko, two people were killed and three were hospitalized.

Additionally, a nine-story apartment building in the Obolon district in Kyiv was hit and multiple stories were blown apart, according to Ukrainian state media. 

Emergency services are clearing out the space. No casualties have been reported so far. 

An aeriel view shows an military vehicle shoot rounds next to a building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Maripuol, Ukraine as uploaded on March 13, 2022, in this handout drone video obtained by Reuters on March 13, 2022. (credit: AZOV MARIUPOL/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) An aeriel view shows an military vehicle shoot rounds next to a building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Maripuol, Ukraine as uploaded on March 13, 2022, in this handout drone video obtained by Reuters on March 13, 2022. (credit: AZOV MARIUPOL/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)


Tags Russia ukraine Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
3

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
4

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous
5

With the world in crisis, Israel steps up - analysis

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Mossad, March 1, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by