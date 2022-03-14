The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine-Russia war: Zelensky asks to extend martial law for 30 days

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 14, 2022 23:34

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has requested the government extend martial law in the country for another 30 days in light of the ongoing Russian invasion of the country.

All bill was submitted Monday to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's legislature, to approve the extension, and information about it was shared on the Verkhovna Rada's Telegram channel.

A copy of the bill itself is available on the Verkhovna Rada's website and can be seen here.

Ukraine was put under martial law due to Russia's invasion, which began on February 24, and was originally set to expire on March 26.

This is a developing story.



