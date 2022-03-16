Zelensky calls on US Congress for more Russia sanctions, defense aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the US Congress on Wednesday for further military assistance to help protect the skies over Ukraine and for further sanctions against Russia including the withdrawal of all US businesses.

"Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people," Zelensky said in a video address to lawmakers.

