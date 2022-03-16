7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, tsunami warning issued - report

A strong earthquake jolted Japan's northeast coast on Wednesday, shaking buildings and triggering a tsunami warning.
The tremor registered magnitude 7.3 and as high as a 6-plus on the Japanese shaking intensity scale in some areas -- too strong for people to stand, according to public broadcaster NHK.
This was corroborated by the USGS, which also registered it as 7.3, though the EMSC said it was 7.4.
The earthquake hit the Myagi and Fukushima prefectures.
Fukushima is home to a large nuclear power plant where a 2011 earthquake caused a severe disaster.
Part of Tokyo suffered a power outage due to the earthquake, according to a Reuters witness.
